e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Women should enhance skills to become ‘atmanirbhar’: Gadkari

Women should enhance skills to become ‘atmanirbhar’: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised on the need to create jobs and opportunities for sustainable living for women in villages and slums.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari has urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities.
Nitin Gadkari has urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities.(File photo)
         

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said women should enhance their skills, equip themselves with technology to become ‘atmanirbhar’ and asked the BJP Mahila Morcha to reach out with MSME schemes.

During a video-conferencing session with workers of the party’s women’s wing in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasised on the need to create jobs and opportunities for sustainable living for women in villages and slums.

He urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities.

Women entrepreneurs have been given 3 per cent reservation in the Public Procurement Policy and they should take advantage of this by registering themselves with the MSME authorities, he said.

As many as 1,400 MSME women entrepreneurs got public undertaking orders worth Rs 231 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 381 crore in 2019-2020, the Union minister in-charge of MSMEs said.

Gadkari also informed that loans were available for women under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and Credit Guarantee Trust fund for micro and small industries, wherein 75 per cent loan guarantee is secured by the government.

tags
top news
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In