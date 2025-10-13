‘Women shouldn’t go out late': TMC MP Saugata Roy's shocker amid row over Mamata's remark

"Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other states...But women shouldn't leave their colleges at late hours as the police can't patrol everywhere," the TMC MP told ANI.

The remark comes two days after a medical college student, who hails from Odisha's Jaleswar, was allegedly raped by some men outside the campus of her institute in Durgapur on Friday night.

TMC MP Saugata Roy, while speaking on the rape of a medical college student, said that the police can take action only once the incident has unfolded. He also urged women to remain cautious.

Amid the intensifying attacks from the opposition over chief minister Mamata Banerjee's remark on the Durgapur gangrape , another Trinamool Congress leader has made a controversial remark, saying women shouldn't go out late at night and that the police cannot provide security "at every inch".

"The security cannot be provided at every inch. Police cannot be deployed on every road. Police can take action once the incident has unfolded...So, women should also be cautious," he added.

The outrage over the incident snowballed into a political firestorm after the West Bengal chief minister questioned how the survivor of the alleged Durgapur medical college gangrape case was out at 12:30 am.

Also Read: Durgapur gangrape case: All accused arrested amid row over Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CPI(M) have hit out at the TMC after Mamata Banerjee advised female boarders about not venturing out late at night.

While speaking on the incident, Mamata Banerjee asked private colleges in the state to not allow women to step out in the late hours, asking how the survivor of the alleged Durgapur medical college gang rape case “was outside the campus at 12:30 am”.

“She was studying in a private medical college... all the private medical are whose responsibility? how they came out in the night at 12:30?... it happened, so far I know, in the forest area... investigation is on,” Mamata Banerjee said during a press briefing on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the second-year medical college student went out with one of her friends for dinner, the police said. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case.