Women who tried to enter Sabarimala wanted to disturb law and order: KJ Alphons

Women who wanted to enter the Sabarimala temple did so with the intention of disturbing law and order, Union minister KJ Alphons said Monday.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Alphons questioned the intentions of a ‘Muslim’ and a ‘Christian’ woman attempting to go to Sabarimala and alleged they were not there because of their love for Lord Ayappa but to create a law and order situation.

“Who is trying to disrupt Sabarimala Temple? A Muslim lady who doesn’t even go to mosque. She tries to go to Sabarimala to prove a point. There was a Christian girl who doesn’t even go to church, she was going to Sabarimala just to be there before cameras,” he alleged.

“I think this is not acceptable. I like democracy, I like free speech...When you do things which are meant to disrupt the peaceful existence of a society, especially in a place like Kerala where people live completely in harmony and there is absolutely no communal tension. When somebody does this, then what happens? I think this is completely unfair,” he said.

After the Supreme Court last month permitted the entry of women belonging to all age groups in the hilltop shrine, the temple opened its doors on October 17, but closed on Monday following huge protests as devotees sought to protect the tradition of the shrine.

The protestors did not allow any women in the “prohibited” age group to enter the temple premises.

According to latest figures, the Kerala Police arrested 3,505 people for creating trouble in the temple town and other places between October 16 and 22.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 09:01 IST