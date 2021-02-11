IND USA
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad
india news

'Work in India, bring FDI, but...': RS Prasad's message to Twitter in Parliament

The government respects social media but they can't violate India's law, Constitution, the minister said. Double standards will not be allowed, RS Prasad said in Parliament, referring to Twitter's action after US Capitol violence.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST

Amid Centre's ongoing face-off with Twitter, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the double standards of social media platforms will not be allowed in India. "Be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp, action will be taken if these platforms are misused," the minister said replying to a host of questions in Parliament.

"Work in India. You have crores of followers here. We respect that. Make money but you will have to abide by Indian laws and the Constitution," the minister said. The minister's statement comes a day after the IT ministry expressed its strong displeasure over Twitter's conduct in the aftermath of Red Fort breach on January 26.

In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence

"We have now flagged Twitter. Our department has engaged with Twitter. That's why I didn't want to comment on this issue outside and chose the House to raise these questions. What is the matter that when there is violence in US Capitol Hill, social media platforms stand by police investigation but when Red Fort is breached, the same platforms go against the Indian government? Red Fort is the symbol of our pride. We won't allow these double standards," the minister said.

"What is this? You are trending hashtags supporting massacre, genocide?" the minister said.

"We respect social media a lot. It has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in the Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken," the minister said.

Commenting on the government's commitment to free speech and individual freedom, the minister said, "This government is led by leaders who have fought for the freedom of individuals, freedom of media, independence of the judiciary." "This includes our Prime Minister, you, Rajnath Singh ji, Prakash Javadekar and also me. Our commitment to freedom of media is complete and total. But we are equally concerned about the security and sovereignty of India," Prasad said addressing chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Replying to a question on social media being used to interfere with the election process, the minister said, "We respect the election process of India. If social media platforms are misused to tamper with the election process, our election commission and the government will take stern action."

On fake news on social media platforms, the minister said that the ministry of information and broadcasting has a cell to bust fake news.

I would urge social media platforms to measure this unbridled exposure on your internal guidelines and take actions. You are showing revenge sex videos, porn videos in an unbridled manner," the minister said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
india news

China to move to Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The defence minister told Rajya Sabha that both armies agreed to pullback forces in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable manner”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha can borrow up to 5% fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product.(ANI)
Odisha can borrow up to 5% fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product.(ANI)
india news

Odisha to amend FRBM Act for additional borrowing

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • The amendment of the FRBM Act comes at a time when the revenue growth has not been spectacular and the central devolution to the state has come down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
india news

Court quashes privilege notices issued to Stalin, 17 other DMK lawmakers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The notices were issued to the MLAs for displaying banned gutkha sachets in the state assembly 4 years ago. The Speaker first issued the notices in 2017 saying they brought the items banned in the state since 2013 into the House
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Election fervour in Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to peak with PM Modi’s visit

By Divya Chandrababu, Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram/chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • In Kerala’s Kochi, after inaugurating the new complex of BPCL, Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday. The party has asked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
india news

‘Disengagement at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Rajnath Singh's remarks come a day after the Chinese defence ministry said that both sides have begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh in January 2021. (File photo)
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh in January 2021. (File photo)
india news

India-China standoff: All you need to know about disengagement on Pangong Tso

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST
There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the LAC
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with newly elected GHMC Corporators and party leaders offers prayers, at Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with newly elected GHMC Corporators and party leaders offers prayers, at Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)
india news

TRS, BJP in direct contest in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The posts have become a matter of prestige for the ruling K Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also contesting for both the posts this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rona Wilson. (File photo)
Rona Wilson. (File photo)
india news

Evidence fabricated in Bhima Koregaon case? What prompted Rona Wilson’s plea

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:33 AM IST
In his petition, Wilson’s lawyer has attached a copy of a digital forensic report from Arsenal Consulting, whose contents were first reported by the Washington Post
READ FULL STORY
Close
Close
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

India records 12,923 new Covid-19 cases; more than 7 million vaccinated thus far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:23 AM IST
With this, the national tally has risen to 10,871,294, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Thursday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting. (Representative image)(via REUTERS)
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting. (Representative image)(via REUTERS)
india news

Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:18 AM IST
11 February 2020 marks the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Govt-Twitter standoff continues: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Twitter partially complies with the government’s request to block access to over 1,100 accounts and posts allegedly spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue and restoration works being carried out, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
Rescue and restoration works being carried out, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Rescue teams begin drilling operations at Uttarakhand flood site

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: The rescue teams have so recovered 34 bodies and as many as 170 people were missing as of Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
india news

Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sarah Kadan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:37 AM IST
This comes after the Chinese and Indian border troops began disengagement in eastern Ladakh as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The abductors thrashed the women when they noticed the police had closed in on them after they had dragged her into some bushes
READ FULL STORY
Close
