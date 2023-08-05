'Won't be enslaved by Hindi': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condemns Amit Shah's remark

Denouncing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "audacious push" for Hindi acceptance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that "we won't be enslaved by Hindi."

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister presided over the 38th meeting of the Committee of Parliament on official language in New Delhi and said that Hindi must be accepted without opposition even if the pace of the acceptance is slow, according to media reports. Shah also said that Hindi is not in competition with other languages and the nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages.

"I strongly denounce Union Home Minister @AmitShah's audacious push for Hindi acceptance. It's a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us – we won't be enslaved by Hindi!," MK Stalin tweeted.

Stalin also asked Shah to take note of "vehement" opposition to the "imposition" of Hindi in states like Karnataka and West Bengal.

"Many states like Karnataka, West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting #HindiImposition. Hon'ble @AmitShah, please take heed of the growing resistance! Igniting the embers of the '1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations' would be an unwise move," he tweeted.