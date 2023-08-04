CM Stalin writes to Modi over Cauvery dispute

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “immediate intervention” to direct Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water and also instruct the Jal Shakti ministry to take appropriate action to ensure the same. Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said the due share of water was crucial for the standing Kuruvai, a key crop for farmers at Cauvery delta (PTI)

In a letter to Modi, Stalin said the due share of water was crucial for the standing Kuruvai, a key crop for farmers at Cauvery delta, and Karnataka had not “relented” in releasing the supply despite him raising the matter with the Jal Shakti ministry twice last month.

The Karnataka government, however, said it is “committed to resolving all issues on a priority basis”.

On February 16, 2018, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the decades-old Cauvery water dispute, allocating more water to the state of Karnataka.

In his letter to Modi, Stalin said the available water in his state can support the Kuruvai for another 15 days only. Water is required for another 45 days for maturity and optimum yield, he added.

“I wish to draw your kind attention to the grim scenario faced by the farmers of Cauvery delta in saving their Kuruvai paddy crop and request your immediate intervention to instruct Karnataka to release our due share of Cauvery water,” he said.

“In the current scenario wherein the Union Government has already banned the export of non-Basmati rice due to emerging concerns of rice shortage, it is all the more important that the current Kuruvai paddy crop in Cauvery delta and the livelihood of our farmers are saved by your urgent intervention,” he added.

Stalin’s letter to Modi came despite criticisms from the Opposition, in the past, for not being able to resolve the issue amicably with the Karnataka government which is governed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s principle ally, the Congress.

The Kuruvai crop depends on flows from the Mettur reservoir, across the Cauvery in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, which in turn depends on the water release from Karnataka. On June 12, the Tamil Nadu government had opened the Mettur reservoir to facilitate the cultivation of the crop.

Stalin, who is also the chief of DMK, said the top court had fixed the share of water to be delivered by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu, on the inter-state border, as per the monthly schedule. Unfortunately, Karnataka is not honouring the order in letter and spirit and not adhering to the directions of Cauvery Water Management Authority, he said.

The chief minister said the Karnataka government has released only 11.6 TMC of water, as against 40.4 TMC due at Biligundlu, between June 1 and July 31. “Such a huge shortfall of 28.8 TMC has been thrust on Tamil Nadu, even while Karnataka has a gross storage of 91 TMC in its four major reservoirs, against their full storage capacity of 114.6 TMC,” he said.

“On the other hand, the storage position in the Mettur Reservoir has only 26.6 TMC as on 2 August, 2023. After provisioning for drinking water and other essential needs, the available water can support the standing Kuruvai (short-term) crop for only 15 days more, whereas it needs water for another 45 days for maturity and optimum yield,” he added.

The chief minister said his government “had taken up the issue with the Union Minister for Jal Shakti on 5 July 2023 and 19 July 2023, urging him to advise Karnataka to adhere to the schedule of delivery fixed by the Supreme Court and to instruct the CWMA to monitor the same”.

“Karnataka, however, has not relented and except for the runoff from the fully filled Kabini reservoir, no water has been released from its major reservoirs which are 80 per cent full and continue to receive good inflows,” he said.

Stalin urged the Prime Minister to ensure Karnataka cleared the shortfall incurred in June and July. “I also request you to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakthi to take appropriate action for ensuring the same,” he said.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi that the state government has consulted legal experts on the matter. “I have held discussions with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue, but a final decision is yet to be reached. The issues will be discussed with the chief minister (Siddaramaiah) and in the state cabinet meeting, and further directions will be provided. The government is committed to resolving all issues on a priority basis,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai said the situation showed the reality of the opposition INDIA grouping. Both the DMK and Congress are part of the bloc.

“The grim scenario faced by the farmers today has to do much with the corrupt DMK government and their promises for political gains,” Annamalai said.

Last month, Karnataka said it will not be able to release the due share due to a water deficit. On July 17, state agriculture minister and Mandya district in-charge N Cheluvarayaswamy said: “As a practice, the Tamil Nadu government has demanded release of water from Karnataka. But when there is no water even for drinking, how is it possible to release water to them? A meeting will be convened soon to discuss the issue.”

While handing over the letter, seeking the Centre’s intervention, to Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 19, Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan said: “He (Shekhawat) assured us that he will give instructions to Karnataka to release water and implement a water distribution system during times of water scarcity.”

