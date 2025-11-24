The Centre on Sunday said that it will not introduce any bill related to Chandigarh in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, in a clarification that was welcomed by the Punjab government. Won’t bring Chandigarh bill in winter sitting: Centre

The home ministry issued the clarification amid reports that the Union government is preparing to introduce The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, a move that could significantly alter Chandigarh’s administrative structure.

The report led to protests as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the opposition Congress and the SAD, said such a move would snatch Chandigarh from Punjab.

But the home ministry clarified that a proposal to simplify the Centre’s law-making process for Chandigarh is still under consideration, no final decision has been taken and that such a decision will be taken only after consultation with stakeholders while keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh.

A statement by the Press Information Bureau(PIB) said, “ The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.”

The winter session starts on December 1 and is set to end on December 19.

On Saturday amid reports of the Centre proposing an amendment to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney protested and called upon all MPs from Punjab, cutting across party lines, to immediately seek home minister Amit Shah’s intervention. Sahney said that the bill proposes to dilute Punjab’s claim over the UT as its capital.

Congress leaders also protested the move urging all parties in Punjab to come together.

Under the current arrangement, the Governor of Punjab serves as the Administrator of Chandigarh. Before being governed by the Administrator, Chandigarh had the post of Chief Commissioner, a post which was abolished in 1984, and replaced as Advisor, who was reporting to the Punjab Governor, who was made administrator of Chandigarh. The Chief Commissioner of Chandigarh reported directly to the Union Government, specifically to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X, “Just yesterday the Parliament Bulletin for the forthcoming Winter Session had listed for introduction a Constitution Amendment Bill to enable the appointment of a full-time LG for Chandigarh. This was immediately and aggressively opposed by the INC and other parties in Punjab whose Governor is also the Administrator of Chandigarh. The Union Home Ministry now says that it has no intention to introduce the Bill in the Winter Session. Yet another example of the Modi Govt’s FAST approach to governance - First Announce, Second Think.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he was pleased that the central government had decided to withdraw the Chandigarh bill and not bring it to Parliament.

“I hope that in the future as well, no decision related to Punjab will be made without consulting the people of Punjab,” he posted on X, expressing satisfaction with the clarification issued by the Union home ministry that the central government had no intention to introduce any bill to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure.

The BJP’s Punjab unit said that it stands firmly with the state on the issue of Chandigarh and will meet the central government, including Union home minister Amit Shah, in this regard.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that he had already sought time from the home minister for a meeting. “Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government,” Jakhar posted on X.