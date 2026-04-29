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‘Won’t keep her at home’: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother after Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused gets bail

Victim Raja’s mother said that if bail is granted to other accused, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and Akash, there could be a potential threat to their lives.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 11:04 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, was granted bail by a local court on April 28. The decision was primarily based on procedural lapses during her arrest by the Meghalaya Police, along with delays in the progress of the trial.

Prime accused in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi got bail on Tuesday. (PTI)

The victim’s family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, criticising the police’s handling of the case. Raja’s mother also said that if bail is granted to other accused, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and Akash, there could be a potential threat to their lives.

“We want a CBI investigation. The mistakes made should be brought to light through a CBI probe. How did Sonam come out? When she committed such a serious crime, how can she get bail?,” Uma told news agency ANI.

Also Read | Why Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was granted bail by court

Won’t let her stay at home, says Sonam’s brother

Reacting to the bail, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the prosecution would continue to pursue the case. “We respect the Honourable Court’s order. The investigation and trial will proceed as per law, and we remain confident in the evidence already placed before the court,” he told Hindustan Times.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Won’t keep her at home’: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother after Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused gets bail
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