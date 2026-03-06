'Won't repeat the mistakes we made with China': Top Trump official on India trade deal

United States deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau on Thursday said that the trade agreement currently being negotiated with India will prioritise American interests, even as Washington seeks to deepen its partnership with New Delhi. India and the United States announced a framework for an interim trade agreement (ANI/PIB)

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Landau emphasised that while the United States values cooperation with India, it will ensure that any agreement remains beneficial to American citizens.

“India should understand that we’re not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago,” Landau said. “We’re going to make sure that whatever we do, it’s fair to our people. Because ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people, just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people.”

His remarks came as India and the United States continue negotiations on a bilateral trade framework that both sides say could significantly expand economic cooperation.

Addressing perceptions about the administration’s foreign policy approach, Landau clarified that the “America First” doctrine does not imply isolation.

“America First obviously does not mean America alone, because one of the ways that you can accomplish those objectives is through cooperation with other countries,” he said.

Landau also framed national interest as a principle shared by all sovereign states, noting that leaders across the world pursue policies aimed at strengthening their own countries.

“So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again,” he added.

The US official described India as a country whose rise will shape global politics and economics in the coming decades.

“I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India,” Landau said.

Highlighting India’s demographic and economic potential, he said the partnership between the two countries is driven by shared strategic and economic interests.

“This is a country of all its potential. It’s now the world’s most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that’s going to decide the future of this century,” he noted.

Landau also reiterated Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with India, saying the United States sees multiple “win-win situations” in expanding the relationship.

“I want to highlight the importance of India as we look around the world in the 21st century and see what are the relationships that we really want to cultivate. I’m not here to do social work or charity. I’m here because it’s in the interest of our country, and we think it’s in the interest of India to deepen our partnership,” he said.

Providing an update on the negotiations, Landau said both sides were close to finalising the deal.

“We are very excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now,” he said.

Earlier this year, India and the United States announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, while reaffirming their commitment to negotiating a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.