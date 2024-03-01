‘Won’t spare the land mafia,’ Assam CM Himanta Sarma assures crying woman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen on Friday consoling a distraught woman who reported the illegal occupation of her property. CM warned of strict action against the culprits. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma(Assam CM/X)

Himanta said, "We will not spare the land mafia!" as he assured the local woman of taking strict action. He directed officials to investigate the matter promptly.

People will witness flood of development: Himanta

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma conducted three public rallies across Barak Valley on Friday, laying the foundation for projects worth over ₹2,000 crore for the three Barak Valley districts at various events.

"People have witnessed floods triggered by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. If a BJP MP is elected from here, they will witness a flood of development," urged Himanta to the people, advocating the election of BJP candidates.

"Today, projects worth over ₹2,000 crore have been earmarked for Barak Valley. During the Congress regime, they would announce a special package of ₹1,000 crore, but no one knew where the money went," remarked Sarma after the 'bhumi pujan' of Karimganj Medical College.

Referring to Congress legislators, especially Karimganj North MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who offered 'support to the BJP government,' the CM said the leaders have united for the benefit of the people.

"A lot of work is happening here now. According to us, much more needs to be done. If we focus on the politics of development and ensure the victory of BJP candidates without engaging in any other political agendas, development will be guaranteed," Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta waters down the 'threat' by pro-Khalistani leader

Sarma also played down a purported threat by pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, demanding the relocation of radical outfit 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) members, including its chief Amritpal Singh, from Dibrugarh central jail to Amritsar.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "Why should you be so afraid of Khalistanis? You seem to have been more frightened whereas the threat was for me."

The purported threat by Pannun, head of an unlawful association called 'Sikhs for Justice,' via recorded messages sent to journalists' mobile phones.

In the message, Sarma was asked to order the transfer of Amritpal Singh and his associates to Amritsar jail, warning of 'consequences' if he didn't follow.

(Inputs from wires)