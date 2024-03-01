'Congress will segregate into...': Himanta Biswa Sarma's ominous prediction for Lok Sabha elections

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted an ominous future for the Congress after the Lok Sabha elections, saying the grand old party will segregate into various regional parties. He, however, said the National Democratic Alliance will win over 400 seats. Rana Goswami was welcomed into the Assam BJP at an event in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita (X/BJP4Assam)

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress is bound to be history.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Congress is bound to be history. Congress will be segregated into various regional parties. The national status of Congress will diminish after this election because the NDA is heading to a 400-plus victory...There is no option," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sarma claimed Congress workers are completely demoralised. He also claimed the Congress is operating without any national leadership.

“The workers will be completely demoralized. Congress will be segregated, there will be no national leadership and Congress will be fragmented into a state regional organization,” he said on Thursday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma switched over from Congress to BJP in 2015. He has lately been making savage attacks at the Gandhi family, which helms the Congress.

Himanta Biswa Sarma announces alliance

Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday announced his party's alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for the general elections.

He said the BJP will contest in 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, whereas the AGP and UPPL will contest in two and one seat respectively.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami on Thursday joined the BJP. Another working president of Assam Congress, Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha also extended his support to the state government.

Earlier, two Congress MLAs -- Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed -- had extended their support to the state government.

Sarma takes potshot at Gandhi family

On Thursday, Sarma took a sharp jibe at the Gandhi family, saying decisions in the Congress are taken in the dining room.

"Decisions are taken in the dining room of the family and workers only follow it. The agenda and ideology of the party are changed to suit the requirement of the family," he said.

With inputs from ANI