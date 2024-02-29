 BJP to continue alliance with partners in Assam for Lok Sabha polls: CM Sarma | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP to continue alliance with partners in Assam for Lok Sabha polls: CM Himanta Sarma

BJP to continue alliance with partners in Assam for Lok Sabha polls: CM Himanta Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 29, 2024 08:22 PM IST

BJP, AGP, and UPPL to maintain alliance for Lok Sabha seats, with BJP contesting 11, AGP 2, UPPL 1 seat. BJP confident of winning 11 seats in upcoming polls.

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam will continue its alliance with coalition partners the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) for the upcoming Lok Sabha seats, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

“Our parties have decided to continue with the present alliance and contest the Lok Sabha elections together,” Sarma said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said that while the BJP will contest 11 of the total 14 seats, AGP will contest on two and the UPPL in one seat.

The CM said that the AGP had asked for three seats– Kaziranga, Barpeta and either Dhubri or Karimganj and after a series of discussions, it was agreed that the AGP would contest in two seats – Barpeta and Dhubri.

“UPPL had requested for the Kokrajhar seat, and it was agreed in a meeting of senior BJP leaders in Delhi on Wednesday that we will give them that seat,” Sarma said.

Kokrajhar seat is currently held by independent Naba Kumar Sarania. The Barpeta seat is represented by Abdul Khaleque from Congress, and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is the sitting MP from Dhubri.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won nine seats, the Congress bagged three, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent candidate won one seat each.

“We will continue our friendship. BJP workers will work to ensure victories for AGP and UPPL candidates and their workers will help our candidates,” said Sarma, adding that the BJP was confident of winning 11 seats in the coming polls.

He indicated that the list of 11 BJP candidates is expected to be released soon and it is likely to contain few new faces. Some sitting MPs have expressed their desire not to contest this time and instead focus on party work, Sarm said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On