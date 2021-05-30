Worked as Team India to resolve long pending issues: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India followed its “own resolve” and not “thoughts and pressures” of other nations and the country’s armed forces gave a “befitting” reply to those who “conspire” against it, inculcating a feeling of pride in the nation.

In his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of the Modi government in power, the PM said the achievements in these years were an outcome of all having “worked every moment with dedication for the service of the nation.”

“Whatever accomplishments have been made during these last seven years belong to the country and the countrymen. We have together experienced many moments of national pride. When we see that now India does not work as per the thoughts and pressures of other nations, but according to its resolve, we feel proud. When we see that India gives a befitting reply to all those who conspire against it, then our self-confidence gets a further boost. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security… when the strength of security forces increases then we think that yes, we are on the right track,” the PM said.

The BJP-led NDA government was re-elected in May 2019 with an unprecedented majority of 303 seats.

“In the last seven years the nation has resolved many old disputes peacefully and cordially. From the north-east to Kashmir there is a new belief of peace and development,” he said.

Sharing the credit for these accomplishments with people, the PM went on to say, “…And have you ever thought how these works that could not be accomplished in decades have been completed in the last seven years… this has been possible because we work like a national team. We work like team India and every citizen has taken steps to help the country advance ahead.”

Recounting the achievements of his government, which he said has worked on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas …”, the PM said he receives letters from villages where electricity has reached after 70 years. “Many say they are now connected to cities via roads… I receive letters and messages from across the nation, recently a family shared a picture of a tap installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. They captioned the photo, ‘Lifeline of my village’,” the PM said.

He referred to the corona pandemic as a challenge and said during the first wave, India fought it with total courage. “This time too, India will be victorious in the fight against Covid-19….Where there are successes, there are also trials. In these 7 years, together we have seen many tough times together but each time we all came out stronger,” the PM said.

The corona pandemic is the biggest challenge that has gripped the whole world, including powerful nations and many people have lost their near and dear ones, and not lowering the guard is the only way to succeed, he said.

He also interacted with professionals who are on the frontlines of the war against the pandemic and said these warriors have been fighting without worrying about themselves.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, there was only one testing lab in the country but today more than 2,500 labs are working. Initially only a few hundred tests could be conducted in a day, now more than 20 lakh tests are being conducted in a day,” the PM said.