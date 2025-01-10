‘Work-life balance essential’: Harsh Goenka on L&T chairperson's 90-hours remark

SN Subrahmanyan, Chairperson of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), said in a recent statement that he regrets not being able to make his employees work on Sundays and also suggested a 90-hour work week. The statement has drawn sharp criticism on the internet, with even politicians and other executives expressing their disapproval of the statement. Harsh Goenka called out SN Subrahmanyan over his 90-hour work week pitch.

While sharing a video of Subrahmanyan’s statement on X, formerly Twitter, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka expressed shock and criticised his suggestion, calling work life balance “essential” and not “optional”

He captioned his post, “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!”

Goenka ended his statement with a #WorkSmartNotSlave hashtag.

In reply to Goenka’s post, one user said, “Sundays are for family, rest, and mental health. Work life balance isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

“True. Working for 90 hours a week won't make sense if the employees cannot effectively contribute and feel exhausted. A break is necessary to relieve the stress and perform personal work. Moreover, if someone still tries to work for 90 hours a week, will companies compensate them with the right wage?” asked another user.

What SN Subrahmanyan said

During a New Year address at the company, in response to being asked about why L&T is making employees work on Saturdays despite being one of the largest conglomerates, Chairperson SN Subrahmanyan is heard saying that he regrets he can’t make employees work on Sundays and said that he works on Sundays.

Addressing the employees, he says, “I regret I am able to make you work on Sundays to be honest, because if I make you work on Sundays I’ll be happier because I work on Sundays also.”

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wives? How long can wives stare at husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he goes on to say.

L&T’s Clarification

Soon after the video went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism, L&T has issued a statement clarifying that Subrahmanyan’s statements are a reflection of a larger ambition, reported news agency PTI.

“We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary effort," said L&T spokesperson.