World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in the six-day online Davos agenda summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The summit, which is scheduled to be held between January 24 and 29, will witness discussions around the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination drives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Davos summit of the World Economic Forum:

1. French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga will also participate in the event.

2. US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson will not be attending the summit.

3. The key themes for discussion according to the WEF website will revolve around Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and healthy future of the world.

4. This will also mark the launch of WEF's 'Great Reset Initiative' which will begin the preparation of the special annual meeting scheduled for May this year.

5. On January 24, a concert featuring orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and Sao Paulo, with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and music director Marin Alsop will be presented.

6. On January 25, Chinese president Xi Jinping will deliver a special address. United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres will also address a session.

7. On January 26, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva will address the forum.

8. On January 27, republic of Korea president Moon Jae-in, Italy prime minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at the summit.

9. Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on January 28. Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses on the same day.

10. On the last day of the summit on January 29, Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga will be the key speakers.