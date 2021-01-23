Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year
- The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers, and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and Covid-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
Student protesters who urged world leaders at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos to "Stop (f)lying to us" must be pleased this year, at least as far as the flying is concerned.
The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers, and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and Covid-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
"Look around, it's empty. Normally, all hotels would be fully booked at this time," Reto Branschi, head of Davos Klosters tourism, told Reuters in an interview this week.
He said the fact that outdoor activities like skiing were still possible had helped cushion the blow, but the share of foreign tourists was expected to be under 10% versus 35% in normal years.
Svea Meyer, owner of cafe KaffeeKlatsch in Davos, said she had to lay off some staff and was now preparing for the possibility that the World Economic Forum might not come back to Davos at all.
"I cannot see anything good (in the cancellation), we've built so many relationships over the years, made friends," she said with a look of regret.
This year, there are no helicopters patrolling the skies, no protesters trying to outwit security forces sealing off the Alpine resort, no Greta Thunberg stealing the show from former US president Donald Trump.
But not everybody is sad about the lack of buzz.
"Complete peace and quiet," a local woman wearing a mask said. "I don't miss it at all."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia accuses US embassy of publishing Navalny supporters' 'protest routes'
- The embassy had distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests. The embassy said Saturday it was following the rallies, adding that Washington supported "the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will reverse Trump's immigration policies' Biden to Mexican president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy to rethink Covid-19 vaccine roll out if supply problems persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year
- The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers, and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and Covid-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK doctors seek 'urgent review' of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests erupt across Russia demanding Alexei Navalny's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's vaccine
- Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that approval has been granted to SII, to supply vaccines to the country. The approval comes amid growing concerns that the 1.5 million vaccine doses to be shipped to South Africa in the next few weeks had not been approved by the local regulator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancelled Keystone XL Pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia optimistic, expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't talk on public transport to curb Covid spread, advise French doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry King, program host who interviewed presidents, dies at 87
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 78 and the oldest president, Joe Biden sees a world changed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UK Prime Minister's TV spokesperson self-isolates over virus fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox