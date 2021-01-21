'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India believes ‘the world is our family’ and has begun the export of coronavirus vaccines. Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh are among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as assistance, with supplies of millions of doses to six nations that began on Wednesday.
"The whole world is family for us. We will not only vaccinate the people of India, but also supply the vaccines to neighbouring countries wherever needed. If the need arises, we'll provide the vaccine to other nations as well," Singh said while addressing the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally in Delhi. The Union minister also lauded the contribution of scientists who helped in developing the Covid-19 vaccines in the country within the short span of less than a year.
According to the ministry of external affairs, there are also plans to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, after “confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has branded the move as “VaccineMaitri”. “India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.
“In an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this week.
“Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first! #VaccineMaitri” minister of external affairs S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter earlier in the day, hours after he confirmed the delivery of vaccines to Bangladesh.
India’s grants are part of plans to provide up to 10 million doses of both Covidshield and Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, to friendly countries, according to people familiar with the development.
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
