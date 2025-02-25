‘World is optimistic about India’: PM highlights fast-paced growth

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India witnessed fast-paced growth in the first 50 days of 2025 and according to the World Bank, will continue to be fastest growing economy for many years, adding that for the first time in history, the whole world was “optimistic” about the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Global Investors Summit 2025, in Bhopal on Monday. Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Mohan Yadav were also present on the occasion. (ANI PHOTO)

Inaugurating the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, Modi said in the past decade, India saw unprecedented growth in the energy sector with more than $70 billion invested in the renewable energy sector, which has created over a million jobs in the clean energy space in the past one year.

“During elections, I had said that we would work three times faster in our third term. We have already seen this speed in the first 50 days of 2025. The whole world is optimistic about India. It is for the first time such an opportunity had emerged in the history of India. Whether it is a common citizens or policy experts or institutions or countries of the world, everyone had a lot of expectations from India,” he said.

MoUs of ₹22.50 lakh crore were signed on the first day of the summit.

“The World Bank said that India will continue to remain the fastest growing economy. A UN organisation on climate change declared India as a solar power superpower. A new report revealed how India is emerging as an excellent supply chain for global aerospace firms. These firms view India as a solution to global supply chain challenges,” he added.

Modi said that India saw a lot of improvement in the MSME sector, adding that the potential of MSMEs was limited by previous governments that stopped the development of local supply chains at the desired level.

“The current priority is to build MSME-led local supply chains. Credit-linked incentives are being provided, access to credit is easier and support for value addition and exports has been increased,” he said.

On the proposed deregulation commission, he said the objective of the commission is to identify regulations that hinder the ease of doing business and will help create an investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in the states. He added that already over 40,000 compliances were reduced in recent years in collaboration with the states.

Praising the Madhya Pradesh government, the PM said the Centre was working with the state government for development and the state greatly benefited from the boom in the energy sector. Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus state with a power generation capacity of around 31,000 MW, of which 30% is clean energy, he said.

“MP is one of the top states in India for agriculture and minerals and MP has the potential to become one of the top five states in India by GDP,” said the PM, adding that two decades ago, people were hesitant to invest in MP and today, MP had become one of the top states in the country for investments.

The PM said MP earlier had “significant challenges” with electricity, water and the law and order. “These conditions made industrial development difficult. But the government (BJP-led state government) in Madhya Pradesh has focused on governance over the past two decades with the help of people,” the PM said.

Modi said that earlier, running a bus service in MP was difficult due to poor roads, but now it had 200,00 ṣelectric vehicles registered till 2025. “This demonstrates that MP is becoming an excellent destination for new manufacturing sectors,” he said. He said MP’s industrial corridors were connected to modern expressways, ensuring rapid growth in the logistics sector.

He mentioned the Ken Betwa riverlinking project and apologised for the delay in reaching the event, citing board exams. “The security measures enroute to the event could have caused inconvenience to the students so I delayed it by 15 minutes,” he said.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav reiterated the state’s commitment to accelerating industrial growth. The CM said that MP aimed to double its economy within five years.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced that his company already invested ₹50,000 crore in the state and planned to invest ₹1.10 lakh crore in cement, mining, and energy sectors, generating 120,000 jobs by 2030. Avada Group announced plans to invest ₹50,000 crore in solar and wind power projects. Apart from ITC Group’s Recognized MP as an agricultural powerhouse, Godrej Group highlighted MP’s rapid development as a smart investment destination and Sagar Group & Shakti Pumps shared their intention of operating in the state, according to a government statement.

Representatives from over 60 countries, and 300 prominent Industrialists and policymakers are participating in the two-day summit.