World record created on Day 1 of ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’, Mandaviya tweets

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said 87,000 people voluntarily donated blood creating a world record on Saturday, the first day of mega blood donation drive held across India till October 1 when the country observes national voluntary blood donation day. The day coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday.

“Today, I am happy to share that on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav, more than 87,000 people have voluntarily donated blood, which is a new world record,” Mandaviya wrote on Twitter in Hindi. He added the counting was underway and the number would only rise.

The ambitious drive is a part of Centre’s 15-day ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav,’ that is being held to create a repository of voluntary blood donors so that anyone in need can help on time and minimise the need for replacement blood donation, the officials had earlier said.

The Union health minister also tweeted pictures of him donating blood to encourage people to become a part of the drive.

“Blood donation - great donation! Donated blood under #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav starting from today on the birthday of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Be a part of this great work too,” his tweet read.

To facilitate the drive, the government has launched a digital platform - E-Rakt Kosh portal - where people can register themselves to become a part of the donation drive. People also have the option to register themselves on Covid-19 tracking - Arogya Setu app.

The country has 3,900 blood banks and all are being encouraged to organise at least one donation drive, the officials said.

(With agency inputs)

