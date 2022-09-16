Home / India News / Blood donation drive among events to mark PM’s birthday

Blood donation drive among events to mark PM’s birthday

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:19 PM IST

“Countless precious lives can be saved with your contribution. Take the pledge to donate blood and be a part of our mission for humanity,” Mandaviya tweeted. Health ministry had announced on September 12 its plans to launch a mega voluntary blood donation drive on Modi’s birthday (September 17).

A number of events will be held on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including a mega blood donation camp (HT PHOTO)
A number of events will be held on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including a mega blood donation camp (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi

A number of events will be held across the country on Saturday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, including a mega blood donation camp organised by the Union health ministry at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to visit the camp which will be held in a makeshift hospital inside the Safdarjung Hospital premises. The camp will begin at 10am.

“Countless precious lives can be saved with your contribution. Take the pledge to donate blood and be a part of our mission for humanity,” Mandaviya tweeted. Health ministry had announced on September 12 its plans to launch a mega voluntary blood donation drive on Modi’s birthday (September 17).

The voluntary blood donation drive will go on till October 1, which is the national voluntary blood donation day.

The government has created a web portal— eRaktKosh.in— to facilitate the process. Apart from Delhi, blood donation camps will also be held in other states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka.

Other events in Delhi include exhibitions depicting the personality of the Prime Minister, and book stalls selling Modi@ 20, a book on the PM’s 20 years in public office, are being organised by the Haryana government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold events in several states. Apart from blood donation camps in every district, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP will ensure 100% implementation of the Centre’s schemes through household surveys under a programme called Seva Pakhwada. Haryana BJP has also planned to organise at least one programme a day till October 2.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has planned various district-level programmes-- ranging from blood donation camps to free health check-up camps and distribution of artificial limbs and equipment -- over 15 days

The party’s Himachal Pradesh unit will organise programmes till October 2, including blood donation camps and tree plantation drives. In Chandigarh, the local BJP unit will plant 4,000 saplings and hold a free health camp.

In Karnataka, the government will launch a 15-day health campaign focussing on screening and creating awareness about non-communicable diseases. “Apart from the blood donation drives, most states are conducting several other programmes to celebrate the PM’s birthday. We are hoping that there is a huge turnout of target population in the camps, and the events turn out to be a grand success,” said a senior central government official, requesting anonymity.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out