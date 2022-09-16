PM Modi has a packed schedule on his birthday. Check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will celebrate his 72nd birthday on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day. Several events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres across the country. Modi will also deliver important speeches at four events.

Also read: Mega blood donation drive to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

Here is a schedule of the PM on his big day:

- On Saturday morning, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and release cheetahs in the Kuno National Park. The big cats have been brought to India from South Africa’s Namibia through an MoU signed earlier this year.

- The PM will then participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members and community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of women from the Self Help Group (SHG) and members/community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will be present at the event. DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and providing them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, and improve their incomes and quality of life, reported ANI.

Also read: Tamil Nadu unit of BJP to distribute gold rings among newborns on Modi’s birthday

- Modi will then address students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Reportedly, around 40 lakh students will attend the programme.

- In the evening, Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) which aims to reduce logistics costs to eight percent of the GDP. The PM will also be addressing the event.

(With agency inputs)