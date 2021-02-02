IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / World Wetlands Day: The origin, purpose and theme this year
Migratory birds at Gharana wetland along the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.(HT File Photo)
Migratory birds at Gharana wetland along the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.(HT File Photo)
india news

World Wetlands Day: The origin, purpose and theme this year

According to Union environment ministry, the theme this year is "Wetland and Water". The ministry said that with the theme, the intention is to bring the focus to the availability of water and its usage.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Today is World Wetlands Day, which marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea. It is one of the oldest intergovernmental accord signed by members countries to preserve the ecological character of their wetlands of international importance.

According to Union environment ministry, the theme this year is "Wetland and Water". The ministry said that with the theme, the intention is to bring the focus to the availability of water and its usage.

It said that only 2.5 per cent of water on earth is fresh and less than 1 per cent is usable. "Our water use has increased six-fold in the last 100 years and rises by 1 per cent each year," the environment ministry said.

Natural wetlands are permanently or seasonally saturated in water and create habitats for aquatic plants. They retain large volumes of water and their slow release makes them important for combating extreme weather conditions like floods and droughts. Termed 'kidneys of landscape', wetlands contribute to water purification, water regulation, biodiversity, aesthetics and recreation, according to the United Nations.

India has maximum wetlands in South Asia - 7.7 lakh - covering the country’s 4.6 per cent geographical area, according to a report of NGO Wetland International. The number of wetlands in India is only next to Japan and China in Asia.

Last year, Ramsar declared 10 more wetland sites from India as sites of international importance.

According to environment ministry, 35 per cent of wetlands have disappeared since the 1970s and 87 per cent have been lost since the 1700s. Causes of wetland loss are drainage and infilling for agriculture and construction, pollution, overexploitation of resources (like overfishing), invasive species and climate change.

It has asked state governments and other agencies involved to ensure that wetlands are preserved as the future of many species depend on the health of these regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wetlands world wetlands day union environment ministry
app
Close
The gap between recovered and active cases is more than 1 crore now, according to the health ministry.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
The gap between recovered and active cases is more than 1 crore now, according to the health ministry.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
india news

India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The health ministry said on Monday that India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, adding that it is one of the highest globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of Parliament House on Monday, February 1. (PTI)
View of Parliament House on Monday, February 1. (PTI)
india news

After two days of peace, Opposition fireworks to return in Parliament

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to join two key debates on the President’s speech and the Union Budget after launching protests over three farm laws in and outside Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida on March 30, 2017, with an SES communications satellite. SpaceX blasted off a recycled rocket for the first time on, using a booster that had previously flown cargo to the astronauts living at the International Space Station.(AFP)
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida on March 30, 2017, with an SES communications satellite. SpaceX blasted off a recycled rocket for the first time on, using a booster that had previously flown cargo to the astronauts living at the International Space Station.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: SpaceX to launch 1st all-civilian mission with tech CEO

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per officials, out of 21,52475 farmers, 20,53483 have sold their paddy this year, which is the highest in the last 20 years.(ANI Photo )
As per officials, out of 21,52475 farmers, 20,53483 have sold their paddy this year, which is the highest in the last 20 years.(ANI Photo )
india news

Chhattisgarh MSP scheme for paddy a big draw, record procurement this year

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:00 AM IST
A record number of 95.38 per cent of the total registered paddy farmers have sold paddy crop under MSP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army chief Gen MM Naravane had earlier nominated army’s then vice chief Lieutenant General SK Saini to look into the matter. (File photo)
Army chief Gen MM Naravane had earlier nominated army’s then vice chief Lieutenant General SK Saini to look into the matter. (File photo)
india news

In a rare move, Indian Army orders court of inquiry into tiff between generals

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The development comes months after army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane nominated a senior lieutenant general to iron out the rift between the two senior officers in September
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT)
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT)
india news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Announcing the all-party meeting on January 31, Singh had said that "all political parties must come together in this time of crisis".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.(PTI)
Farmer during the onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur.(PTI)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:40 AM IST
HT has learnt that Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
india news

Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:12 AM IST
The announcements were made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha during a press conference at the Singhu border agitation spot following a meeting in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
india news

Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of 2056 cr for illegal mining

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:39 AM IST
  • This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP