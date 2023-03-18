World's shortest bodybuilder defies odds, marries ‘dream woman’

World's shortest bodybuilder and a Guinness World Record holder Maharashtra's Pratik Vitthal Mohite, 3 feet 4 inches tall, married his partner Jayaa, who is 4 feet 2 inches tall. Pratik bagged the Guinness World Record for the "shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) in the world" in 2021.

Pratik Vitthal Mohite with his wife Jayaa. (Instagram/pratikmohite_official)

He married his ‘dream woman’ earlier this month in the presence of family and friends. According to a Daily Mail report, the 28-year-old bodybuilder met his partner Jayaa, 22, four years ago and the duo got engaged later.

He is also an Instagram influencer, as he posts a lot of fitness videos and has over 2 lakh followers. Pratik began posting images and videos after his marriage, and his account was inundated with congratulatory comments. There were various photos and videos showing marriage rituals from Haldi to Baraat.

In a video shared by the bodybuilder, he was dressed as a groom and dancing to the beats while people snapped pictures and videos of him. Another photo showed him standing at his home with wife Jayaa. Mohite was quoted in Daily Mail as saying, "Liked Jayaa the moment I saw her. I knew she was the one."

Pratik Vitthal Mohite began his bodybuilding career in 2012 and struggled at first due to his size. In 2016, he competed at a bodybuilding competition. Pratik insisted that his family and friends are "very supportive and helpful". He also stated that he wanted to first find a job that would allow him to provide a good life for his wife. Pratik married Jayaa in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding after gaining confidence in settling down.

