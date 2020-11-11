e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Worry about Delhi first’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s advice to Arvind Kejriwal

‘Worry about Delhi first’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s advice to Arvind Kejriwal

CM Pramod Sawant said that his government was also committed to the preservation of the ecological diversity and that his discussion with the Union minister of shipping in New Delhi centred around reducing the coal being imported viat the Mormugao Port.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 21:17 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Protesters have been opposing a trio of projects, a double tracking of a railway line, highway expansion and power line that will all slice through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park in the coastal state. (Photo @DrPramodPSawant)
Protesters have been opposing a trio of projects, a double tracking of a railway line, highway expansion and power line that will all slice through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park in the coastal state. (Photo @DrPramodPSawant)
         

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday advised his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to look after his own state rather than worry about the Goa government. Kejriwal had lent his voice to the ‘Save Mollem’ campaign.

Protesters have been opposing a trio of projects, a double tracking of a railway line, highway expansion and power line that will all slice through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park in the coastal state.

“No state is as polluted as Delhi. They should look at that first. People in Delhi are desperate to breathe fresh air. You can go to Delhi for yourself and check. The coronavirus situation too is very bad, they are in the midst of a third wave,” Sawant, who recently returned from Delhi, said a press conference.

“Instead of commenting on Goa, I want to tell Kejriwal to worry about Delhi first and not Goa,” Sawant said.

“Goans camping day n nite to #savemollem and stop #coalprojects. FIRs done against many Goans incl (including) AAP volunteers. Muzzling protests and lodging FIR will not dampen [the] spirit of Goans to save Goa from being a coal hub. Govts shud (should) not implement projects against the wishes of people,” Kejriwal had tweeted joining the cause with various political leaders and celebrities.

Sawant said that his government was also committed to the preservation of the ecological diversity and that his discussion with the Union minister of shipping in New Delhi centred around reducing the coal being imported viat the Mormugao Port.

The railway line, by far the biggest of the three projects will come at a cost of diversion of 113.857 ha. of forest land and felling of 18,541 trees.

The second project -- the four-laning of the existing two-lane highway was constructed by the Portuguese colonial government between Panaji in Goa and Belgavi in Karnataka will cost 31.015 ha of forest land and 12,097 trees.

The third is a 400KV power line, 3.5 km of which passes through protected forest to augment power supply between Goa and Karnataka and to provide additional feed to Goa.

tags
top news
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In