‘Would’ve been in power’: Milind Deora’s acerbic clapback to Ajay Maken

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:55 IST

Congress leader Milind Deora responded to party colleague Ajay Maken who attacked him on Twitter for praising Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi’s chief minister for the third time on Sunday. Deora highlighted the scenario before the Lok Sabah elections last year when there was a discussion over Congress-Aam Aadmi party (AAP) tie-up.

“Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today,” Deora said.

Maken wanted an alliance with AAP on the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, and had even said that he was ready to give up his candidature from the prestigious New Delhi seat if the alliance comes through. Maken represented the New Delhi constituency twice in the Lok Sabha.

This was a sharp u-turn from his earlier stance where he opposed a tie-up with AAP, and led to differences with Sheila Dikshit, who was the chief of Congress’ Delhi unit then.

Deora had praised Arvind Kejriwal after he took oath on Sunday. “Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact - the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” Deora had said on Twitter.

Hitting back, Maken asking Deora to leave the party and then propagate half-baked facts.

“Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However,let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR 2015-16 BE 41,129 2019-20 BE 60,000 AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,” Maken said in response to Deora’s tweet.

Deora had hailed AAP government for doubling revenue, which Maken rebutted with statistics claiming that the growth rate of Delhi (CAGR) during Congress tenure was 14.87 per cent as against 9.9 per cent under AAP.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made development as its poll plank and countered all the other narratives going into the polls with it. The party’s campaign was focussed on development and it helped the party win Assembly elections in Delhi.

The Congress drew blank in the February 8 polls - its second consecutive duck in Delhi polls. Voices stated surfacing after the party’s rout, with many Congress leader suggesting taking some action instead of intospection. Others blamed the delay in decision making.

Though the Congress acknowledged the defeat and vowed to make a comeback, leaders like PC Chacko said that the downfall started with Sheila Dikshit, the party’s stalwart in Delhi who passed away in July last year.

Deora had recently refuted that statement. “Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi,” Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko’s statement embedded.