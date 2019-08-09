Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat to tie knot

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:48 IST

International wrestler Bajrang Punia is likely to marry grappler Sangeeta Phogat, youngest sister of Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Ranked world’s number 1, Punia had recently bagged gold in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2019 in 65kg category. Phogat, a former national medallist, competes in 59kg freestyle. She is the fourth daughter of Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat of Balali village in Dadri district.

Mahavir confirmed that both the grapplers had been in contact for about last three years.

Sangeeta Phogat

“Ours and Bajrang’s family know each other now. Talks are on, but no decision has been taken regarding the wedding so far. I have always respected the feelings of my children and final call about this relationship will be taken by them,” he said.

It has been learnt that both the families had met on Sangeeta’s birthday celebrations and talked about the engagement.

Mahavir said Sangeeta is practising at Sonepat and focusing on her game. “I am expecting gold medals from my daughters and Punia in Tokyo Olympics. After the sporting event, we would think about Sangeeta’s wedding,” he added.

Hailing from Jhajjar’s Khudan village, Punia stepped foot in the wrestling ring at the age of seven.

In 2015, his family moved to Sonepat so that he could attend the regional centre of sports authority of India. He is being coached by Yogeshwar Dutt.

However, despite repeated attempts, comments of Sangeeta and Bajrang could not be elicited.

