Home / India News / Wrestlers' protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan's video statement as farmers gather at Jantar Mantar

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2023 12:11 PM IST

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As farmers started to gather on Sunday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to extend their support to protesting wrestlers amid heavy security deployment, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he will hang himself even if a single allegation of sexual harassment is proved. In a video statement, Singh said he cannot openly discuss all issues since the matter is being probed by the Delhi Police and dared the aggrieved wrestlers to produce evidence corroborating the allegations.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.(ANI )
“I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved,” the WFI chief said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait on Saturday intensified the call for Singh's arrest over the sexual harassment allegations and said the farmers supporting the wrestlers will today decide the future course of action.

"They (protesting wrestlers) have our full support. We will decide today (on the future course of action). Arrest (of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) must be done when FIR has been registered," said Tikait as he left for Jantar Mantar to join the protest.

A khap mahapanchayat is scheduled at Jantar Mantar and the grapplers are hoping it to be a huge success helping them gain more support for them in their fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The protest will continue till these kids (protesting wrestlers) get justice but how we take it forward, that will be decided by all of us today," said Chaudhary Surender Solanki, Khap president Palam, on the mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police stepped up security arrangements at Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers are staging a sit-in, and in border areas of the city. Vehicles entering Delhi were being checked and pickets were increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.

