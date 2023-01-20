Wrestlers say want action, not words, as more join stir

New Delhi The unprecedented revolt by India’s top wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gathered momentum on Thursday — Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Ravi Dahiya joined the sit-in at Jantar Mantar — with the protesting wrestlers saying they wanted action, not words, from the Union government, and that they were prepared to lodge a police complaint over the alleged sexual harassment and mental torture of women wrestlers by the WFI chief.

The impasse led to a late-night meeting between the wrestlers, led by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Brijesh Punia, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, and twice world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

The meeting was still going on till the time of going to print, with people aware of the matter indicating that Thakur has reassured the wrestlers of a thorough probe into the matter. Thakur has also asked the wrestlers to wait for WFI’s reply to the allegations. The federation is likely to submit its response on Friday morning.

“The allegations of sexual exploitation are true. Don’t force us to reveal names or else it will be a black day not only for wrestlers but for the women of India. There are girls who are ready to talk, and if it comes to that, we are ready to file an FIR against the WFI chief. We have every proof,” Vinesh said during the sit-in earlier on Thursday.

When told that Singh had countered their charges saying he will hang himself if a single accusation of harassment is proven against him, Vinesh fumed: “Yesterday, there were one or two victims among us, but today there are five-six wrestlers who have faced harassment. I am getting calls from girls from as far as Kerala and Maharashtra who have been harassed. This is a fight for respect.”

Vinesh also brushed aside comments from Singh that most of the players under the aegis of WFI were on his side. “Where is the federation? Look around you — we are the federation,” she said. “Let him come out in the open and face us eye-to-eye. Why is he sitting inside now? He will not decide when he will resign. We will decide.”

Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, is in his third term as federation president (his tenure ends this year), and has been accused of running the body like a fiefdom. The wrestlers have also accused him of “sexual harassment”, “mental torture”, threats and abuse.

The wrestlers said on Thursday they have left their homes, and their training, and taken to the streets because it is high time they get justice. “Only we know what we feel right now. Action should be taken against him. We will ensure that the federation chief resigns and the federation is dissolved,” Vinesh said. Her statements were echoed by Bajrang Punia, who called for the sacking of Singh and dissolving the federation to herald a “new dawn and new beginning for Indian wrestling”, and by Malik, who said she expected swift action from the government.

A team of seven wrestlers, including Punia, Malik and Vinesh met sports ministry officials earlier in the day, including sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sandip Pradhan.

However, the wrestlers said, they were given assurances instead of concrete action.

“What we are getting (from the ministry) is only assurances but we are not satisfied with it. We want action against the WFI chief. We want the federation to be dissolved because in every state unit, he has his own people. We want a fresh start. Until then we are not ending our protest,” said Malik.

Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, along with her father and illustrious coach Mahavir Phogat, went to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers, and said they would talk to the government on their behalf.

“I am a wrestler first and I know their pain. I am also in politics and I will try to talk to the government and find a solution,” said Babita, the 2012 world championships medallist

Sports minister Thakur, who was in Hamirpur, said in the evening that he had cut short his visit and was returning to Delhi to meet the wrestlers.

“The government has worked for the welfare and upliftment of sports and players. Work has been done to make the federations better. The allegations levelled by the wrestlers are serious in nature. We have taken swift action, and the government has sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours,” Thakur told ANI.

The meeting, which began around 10pm, was still on at midnight.

On Wednesday, the ministry said it was taking the allegations seriously, and had demanded an explanation from WFI within 72 hours. “If WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011,” the ministry’s statement said.

Following this, WFI called an emergent meeting on January 22 in Gonda to discuss the issue even as Singh continued to dismiss the allegations as a “conspiracy” to unseat him.

Meanwhile, the support for the wrestlers grew across the Indian sporting firmament.

Newly elected Indian Olympic Association president and track legend PT Usha tweeted that she wants a complete investigation into the issues raised by the wrestlers.

“I have been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us, the welfare and well-being of the athletes is the top-most priority of IOA. We request athletes to come forward and voice their concerns with us. We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice. We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action,” Usha said.