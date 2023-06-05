Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik's ‘job threat’ tweets as they resume work

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. who have returned to their government duties with Indian Railways but clarified that they did not withdraw from the ongoing protest, in a veiled attack on Monday accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of giving "job threats".

Protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 14. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Olympic medallists Punia and medallists Sakshi Malik earlier on Monday said they will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of the wrestlers have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest as attempts to "sabotage" the movement.

The news of our withdrawing from the movement is just a "rumour", Punia said, adding that the report of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also "false".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in another tweet, Punia, along with Vinesh and Malik, indirectly slammed the WFI chief, who has allegedly sexually harassed female wrestlers, including a minor. Brij Bhushan has denied the charges.

"Those who told our medals to be worth ₹15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not blackmail us by threatening us with our jobs," Punia, Vinesh and Malik tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is to be noted that during a recent interview with a local channel, Brij Bhushan was asked whether the wrestlers should return the money. The WFI chief is heard saying, “They should return the money. The medals will be sold for ₹15.”

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest.

Vinesh hits out at those 'spreading fake' reports

Borrowing a verse from Urdu poet Abid Adeeb, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh launched a broadside against those "spreading fake news" about the wrestlers' protest, accusing them of "trembling" in front of a "goon".

"Do those who spread fake news even realise the trauma that women wrestlers are going through? Weak media has legs that start trembling in front of a goon's hunter, not a female wrestler," Vinesh tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To conclude her tweet, the World Championships bronze medallist remembered these lines by Abid Adeeb, "Jahah pohonch ke kadam dagmagaye hain sab ke usi mukam se ab apna raasta hoga (Where everyone's steps have wavered to reach, from the same place will now have its way)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON