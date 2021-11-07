'Tweeted as a citizen...’: Trolled, actor Prosenjit explains tagging PM Modi, CM Mamata in Swiggy tweet

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who was trolled by a section of social media users for appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over an issue he faced with a food delivery app, on Sunday reasoned why he appealed to the two leaders. Taking to Twitter, the actor explained he made the appeal as a citizen and not as an actor, adding that he raised the issue so that nobody has to face a similar problem in the near future.

“What if the food doesn't get delivered but (the app) shows it has been delivered? Should people stay hungry? It is not about delivering new clothes, when one can wait. It is about food,” Chatterjee tweeted. He added that though some people might still laugh at him, he only wanted to make people aware that employees from the service industry should be more responsible.

“I have no personal grudge against anyone. In fact, I have ordered food against through this very food delivery app. I'm sure there are people who have faced similar issues. I just want that this never happens to anyone of us,” the 62-year-old further said.

On Saturday, Chatterjee tagged both PM Modi and CM Mamata in a tweet in which he described an issue he recently faced with Swiggy. “On 3rd November, I placed an order. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered, but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid,” he wrote.

Though he clarified in the same tweet the reason behind tagging the two politicians, it still invited ridicule and derision from social media users.