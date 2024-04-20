X user shares video of overcrowded train, ‘Don’t malign image': Railways' reply

A user took to social media platform X on Friday to share the video of an overcrowded train. Captioning the post, the user wrote, “This is not a general coach… This is not a sleeper coach…This is not a 3AC coach… This is a 2nd AC coach… The crowd has reached one of the most premium coaches of Indian Trains. Only First AC is left to be destroyed by @AshwiniVaishnaw…” The video captured by a passenger on the train showed people blocking the pathway to the washroom and standing at the entry and exit doors. The video captured by a passenger on the train showed people blocking the pathway to the washroom and standing at the entry and exit doors.(X/Kapil)

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “We taxpayers are helpless in India. We work 12-14 hours a day, earn, give back 33% direct tax, 3% surcharge, 18% GST and other taxes and left with < 40% of what we hard earn, and get subpar public education, administrative systems, medical systems, social security, etc.”

Meanwhile another commented, “And this is not the first time it's happening. I too had a harrowing experience where my whole family came standing for 6 hours from Mumbai to Vadodara inspite of having confirmed seats. All our complaints are falling on deaf ears. It's an insensitive government.”

In response, Indian Railways posted another video which it said was of the same coach. It wrote, “The present video of the coach. No overcrowding. Please don't malign the image of Indian Railways by sharing misleading videos.”

The post received mixed responses and has amassed around 2.5K likes and 1K retweets.

Reacting to the post put out by the ministry of railways a user wrote, “Do not misguide people with one or two videos. The problem is real, accept it and address it.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “Take legal action against those who share old videos and misleading videos, deliberately to tarnish image of Bharat on world platform. Specially when elections are going on, they do it to misguide masses to get political gain as well.”