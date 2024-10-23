Xi Jinping to PM Modi: 'Strengthen cooperation, handle differences'

China's President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that the two countries must strengthen cooperation and communication and properly handle "divergences and differences". The two leaders met on the sidelines of a BRICS gathering in Russia. PM Narendra Modi with China's President Xi Jinping. (ANI )

"The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle divergences and differences, and realize each other's development dreams," China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying.

"It is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples that China and India correctly grasp the trend of history and the direction of development of bilateral relations," he added.

Xi told PM Modi that the two countries should "shoulder international responsibilities, set an example for developing countries to seek strength through unity, and contribute to a multi-polar world and democratisation of international relations", CCTV said.

PM Modi said maintaining peace on the border should remain “our priority”.

"This is our first formal meeting after five years. Excellency, we welcome the agreements that we have reached over the border. Maintaining peace and tranquillity over the border should remain our priority, and mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relationship. I am confident that we will hold talks with an open heart and our discussions would be constructive," PM Modi said at the meeting.

India announced on Monday that the two countries agreed to a pact on the resumption of military patrols along the Line of Actual Control.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the pact will lead to the “disengagement” of troops at LAC.

China confirmed the agreement a day later, saying the two sides had reached resolutions related to their border.

"China will work with India to implement these resolutions properly,” Lin Jian, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

