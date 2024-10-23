BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Putin highlights growing interest from Global South and East in strengthening ties

BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold their first bilateral talks in 5 years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit today in Russia's Kazan. This comes after both India and China took significant steps to ease the border dispute between the neighbouring countries....Read More

The meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping marks the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years and follows the two countries reaching an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement on the same on Tuesday: "I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit."

The last time Modi interacted with Jinping was in 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, just a few months before the military standoff at Galwan in June 2020 which led to multiple casualties.

More updates on BRICS Summit 2024

- President Vladimir Putin, opening the BRICS summit in Kazan, said that the formation of a "multipolar world order" is in progress and irreversible. Addressing leaders from countries including India and China, he described this transformation as dynamic.

- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kazan on Wednesday to attend the BRICS summit, marking his first meeting with President Putin in more than two years. Amid rising international concerns over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Guterres will meet with several leaders at the summit, including a scheduled meeting with Putin on Thursday, according to the UN.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi invited Putin to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The two leaders discussed cooperation in various areas, including politics, economics, defence, energy, and people-to-people ties, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

- Russia welcomed the peace initiative on Ukraine proposed by China and Brazil, according to Reuters, quoting a senior Kremlin aide. The proposal was discussed during bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in Kazan, Interfax reported.

- Approximately 20 leaders, including those from China, India, Turkey, and Iran, are convening in the central city of Kazan to discuss issues such as establishing a BRICS-led international payment system and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

What is BRICS?

The founding nations of Brazil, Russia, India, and China held their first leaders' summit in Russia in 2009 under the name BRIC. The group was renamed after South Africa joined in 2010, and the country participated in its first summit as a BRICS member in 2011. Russia initiated its formation.

The alliance later added four new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - on January 1, 2024.

The 2024 BRICS summit, the sixteenth of its kind, is currently being held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024.