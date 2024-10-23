BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Putin highlights growing interest from Global South and East in strengthening ties

BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Putin advocates for ‘multipolar world order’
- 41 Mins ago Russian President Putin Advocates for a ‘Multipolar World Order’
- 48 Mins ago Putin highlights growing interest from Global South and East in strengthening ties
- 9 Mins ago Leaders take the first photo of the expanded BRICS family
- 36 Mins ago Russia welcomes joint peace efforts by China and Brazil on Ukraine
BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold their first bilateral talks in 5 years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit today in Russia's Kazan. This comes after both India and China took significant steps to ease the border dispute between the neighbouring countries....Read More
The meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping marks the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years and follows the two countries reaching an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement on the same on Tuesday: "I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit."
The last time Modi interacted with Jinping was in 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, just a few months before the military standoff at Galwan in June 2020 which led to multiple casualties.
More updates on BRICS Summit 2024
- President Vladimir Putin, opening the BRICS summit in Kazan, said that the formation of a "multipolar world order" is in progress and irreversible. Addressing leaders from countries including India and China, he described this transformation as dynamic.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kazan on Wednesday to attend the BRICS summit, marking his first meeting with President Putin in more than two years. Amid rising international concerns over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Guterres will meet with several leaders at the summit, including a scheduled meeting with Putin on Thursday, according to the UN.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Modi invited Putin to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The two leaders discussed cooperation in various areas, including politics, economics, defence, energy, and people-to-people ties, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.
- Russia welcomed the peace initiative on Ukraine proposed by China and Brazil, according to Reuters, quoting a senior Kremlin aide. The proposal was discussed during bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in Kazan, Interfax reported.
- Approximately 20 leaders, including those from China, India, Turkey, and Iran, are convening in the central city of Kazan to discuss issues such as establishing a BRICS-led international payment system and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
What is BRICS?
The founding nations of Brazil, Russia, India, and China held their first leaders' summit in Russia in 2009 under the name BRIC. The group was renamed after South Africa joined in 2010, and the country participated in its first summit as a BRICS member in 2011. Russia initiated its formation.
The alliance later added four new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - on January 1, 2024.
The 2024 BRICS summit, the sixteenth of its kind, is currently being held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024.
Russian President Putin advocates for a 'multipolar world order'
BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday emphasised the establishment of a new "multipolar world order" at the BRICS summit, AFP reported.
Putin said that the BRICS organization is "enhancing its influence in international affairs" and urged its members to think about how they can tackle the most urgent issues on the global agenda, including "serious regional conflicts."
Putin highlights growing interest from Global South and East in strengthening ties
BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: The restricted-format meeting of the BRICS Summit is currently taking place in Kazan. In his opening remarks, Vladimir Putin highlighted:
"It would be a mistake to overlook the unprecedented interest from Global South and East countries in strengthening ties with BRICS. More than 30 nations have expressed such intentions in various ways. However, it is essential to maintain balance and ensure that BRICS's effectiveness is not compromised."
"We are all witnessing the dynamic growth of BRICS and the enhancement of its authority and influence in global affairs. The BRICS nations hold tremendous potential in terms of political power, economy, science and technology, and human development. Additionally, we are united by common values and a shared worldview."
Leaders take the first photo of the expanded BRICS family
BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Sharing the first picture of the expanded BRICS family, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X: “Stronger and united together for an inclusive and multipolar world. A historic moment for BRICS as the leaders take the first photo of the expanded BRICS family at the 16th BRICS Summit.”
Russia welcomes joint peace efforts by China and Brazil on Ukraine
BRICS Summit 2024 live updates: Russia expressed support for the peace initiative on Ukraine proposed by China and Brazil, according to a senior Kremlin aide, Reuters reported citing Interfax. The proposal was discussed during bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in Kazan.
On Tuesday, President Putin hosted a dinner for visiting heads of state and held individual discussions with several leaders, Reuters further reported.
First Modi-Jinping talks in 5 years
This is the first time that PM Modi and Xi Jinping are holding bilateral talks after the Galwan clash in 2020. The last time the two leaders met was in 2019, in Tamil Nadu.
India, China reach resolution over border conflict
China on Tuesday also said that it has reached a resolution with India on resolving their border conflict and will work to implement solutions. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in a regular press briefing said, "We have reached a resolution on the relevant matter, will work with the Indian side to implement the solution. We are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels." (ANI)