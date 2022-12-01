Y S Sharmila meets governor Soundararajan over attacks on her march in Telangana

YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila on Thursday met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the attack ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers allegedly carried out during her foot march.

She submitted a memorandum to Soundararajan over a possible threat to the lives of her party workers and continued attacks on the march days after TRS workers allegedly attacked it in Warangal on Monday.

“...there is a spurt in the derogatory rhetoric against us. I, therefore, seek your intervention in this. We will be relieved if you can seek a report from the Home Ministry, and the office of the DGP [police chief], on the recent attack and take appropriate action. It will lend confidence to every voice that questions this government, democratically,” Sharmila said.

She thanked Soundararajan for the concern she showed over the way police treated her in Hyderabad. Sharmila accused the TRS government of strangling voices of dissent and protest.

She called the alleged attack at Warangal state-sponsored even as the march was going on peacefully. Sharmila said there has been a massive response to her 3,500-km-long march and that this has not gone down well with the state government. “The TRS leaders had been planning these attacks to hurt our morale and keep us away from the people.”

She alleged her party activists were beaten and police did not even accept her complaint and stood mum. “Shockingly, they detained and arrested me and brought me to Hyderabad, but the attackers were let off.”

Sharmila alleged police ill-treated her when she tried to take their damaged vehicles to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence in Hyderabad. “The police towed away my vehicle with a crane, when I was still inside, only to traumatise me.”

Sharmila alleged the TRS government tried to send her to jail, as the ruling party felt it was the only way to stop her. “Is there any democracy in Telangana?”

TRS leader B Vinod Kumar hit back saying Sharmila has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s backing. “She started padayatra [foot march] only after discussing it with the BJP leadership in Delhi.”

Kumar said Sharmila wants to malign the TRS and Rao’s family. “She has never questioned the Centre’s discrimination against Telangana.”

