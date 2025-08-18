Yamuna in Delhi crosses danger mark; flood advisory on

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark, reported news agency ANI on Monday. This comes amid all eighteen gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana being opened for the first time this monsoon season. People sit at the bank of the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in Delhi on Sunday(PTI)

Authorities attribute the release of water from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour to the rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi.

The Yamuna River in Delhi was expected to reach 206 metres by August 19, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission had said on Sunday.

"In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025," news agency PTI quoted advisory.

Around 7 pm on Sunday, the Yamuna river crossed the warning level, reaching the mark of 204.60 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, Central Water Commission said.

While the warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. As per Delhi’s I&FC department, evacuation from low-lying areas will commence when the water reaches 206 metre, however, announcements in such regions are regularly being made asking people to vacate and move to higher grounds. “A warning in particular is given when the discharge crosses 100,000 cusecs,” an official said, according to an earlier HT report.

The Old Railway Bridge over Yamuna in Delhi serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The CWC said all concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, the highest this season, and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water every hour.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

On Friday, the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm, and on Saturday, it reached 205.11 metres.