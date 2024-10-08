Yamunanagar election result 2024 LIVE: Will INLD-BSP spark a three-way race?

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Yamunanagar, Ghanshyam Das Arora goes through the election procedure before casting his vote for the Haryana Assembly election in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

Yamunanagar election result 2024 LIVE: In the Haryana assembly elections, the primary battle is expected to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. However, in Yamunanagar district, which comprises four assembly constituencies, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance is aiming to turn the contest into a three-way race, seeking to make its mark.

Dalits, making up around 21 percent of Haryana’s population are the second-largest community after the Jats, who account for about 27 per cent. To attract Dalit voters, the regional Jat-dominated parties have formed strategic alliances—Abhay Singh Chautala’s INLD has partnered with the BSP, while former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has aligned with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The Dalit vote holds significant sway in Yamunanagar district, where a substantial Dalit population plays a key role in determining the outcome in constituencies like Radaur, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, and Sadhaura. The BSP has traditionally performed well in this region, often securing positions among the top two candidates.

Earlier, Mayawati declared Abhay Singh Chautala as the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance, while also assuring that if the alliance came to power, a Dalit would be appointed as the deputy chief minister.

In the 2024 assembly elections, Yamunanagar district's four constituencies—Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Sadhaura, and Radaur—witnessed a voter turnout of 74.20 per cent, slightly higher than the 74.15 percent recorded in the 2019 polls.

Out of the 90 seats in Haryana, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while none are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

After the election schedule was announced, the polling date in Haryana was adjusted due to the Bishnoi community festival. The highest voter turnout in Yamunanagar district was recorded in the reserved Sadhaura assembly constituency at 78.65 percent, with 1,73,503 votes cast.

Jagadhri Assembly constituency followed closely with a 78.34 per cent turnout, accounting for 1,83,182 votes. In Radaur Assembly constituency, 72.97 percent of voters, or 1,52,379 people, exercised their right to vote.