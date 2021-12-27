Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests

india

India and Indians are historically entwined with Britain at various levels, but 2020 saw the engagement touch a new high: from the “most desi government” in British history, to their mixed role in the Covid-19 pandemic, to India becoming the second biggest investor in the UK.

For the first time in British politics, the year saw four persons of Indian origin appointed to the cabinet – Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma and Suella Braverman – after Prime Minister Boris Johnson formed his government after a resounding victory in the December 2019 election.

Their elevation reflected success not only for the 1.5 million-strong Indian diaspora but also for the UK’s policies of multiculturalism. The near-mainstreaming of the community’s participation in politics was evident in the way they were lauded or pilloried in the news media – just like any other British politician.

As James Cleverly, the chairman of the Conservative party said at the Republic Day event in January, Johnson is leading the “most desi government” in British history. Labour also raised the number, including Lisa Nandy, Preet Kaur Gill, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Valerie Vaz in the shadow cabinet.

It was not unusual to often see Sunak batting for the Conservative party or the government and Nandy responding on behalf of the Labour party in widely-watched news programmes. There is already speculation that Johnson would induct more from the community in 2021.

In fact, leading individuals from the community were among top experts regularly commenting and advising on key issues in the mainstream media, such as Anand Menon on Brexit, and Devi Sridhar, Bharat Pankhania and Sunetra Gupta on Covid-19.

Experts helping the government deal with the pandemic included Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, whose term as president of the Royal Society ended in November, and Lalita Ramakrishnan of the University of Cambridge. Among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were Hari Shukla and his wife Ranjan.

The pandemic took a heavy toll on the community: as of December 23, as many as 1,188 patients categorised as ‘Indian’ in hospitals and care-homes in England alone had passed away – the highest casualty among the non-whites. The larger UK-wide toll included several doctors, nurses and pharmacists from the community.

Among the deceased was Gulshan Ewing, 92, the pioneering editor of women’s magazines. Hailing from a Parsi family in Mumbai, she was one of the first women editors of leading Indian publications since the mid-1960s, setting benchmarks in film journalism and focussing on women audience.

India came to the UK’s rescue when it faced a severe shortage of paracetamol in the initial stages of the outbreak, when the Johnson government was grappling with ways to deal with the virus. India sent 3 million packets in April, when pharmacies and supermarkets had run out of the drug.

Besides politics and the pandemic, India and Indians also featured prominently in education, culture, extraditions, protests and history, as events and issues in India resonated in the UK, particularly those linked to new laws on citizenship, farmers and Kashmir.

The Ealing Council in west London announced the renaming of part of Southall’s Havelock Road – named after Henry Havelock, general in the colonial army involved in suppressing the 1857 Uprising – as Guru Nanak Road from early 2021, following a public consultation.

At the University of Cambridge, sociologist Manali Desai became the first head of a department in its 811-year history when she was appointed head of the department of sociology. Also, its department of chemistry was named after its alumnus, Yusuf Hamied of pharma major Cipla.

The year saw a change of guard in India House. Ruchi Ghanashyam, who was only the second woman Indian high commissioner to the UK since independence (after Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit) was succeeded by Gaitri Issar Kumar.

Four idols stolen from India were recovered in the UK and handed over to the mission for return home: A 9th century statue of Natesh Shiva, stolen from the Ghateshwar temple in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, and three ancient idols stolen from Tamil Nadu in 1978.

The Johnson government allowed India to continue to use a property in north-west London as a museum in the memory of B R Ambedkar, who lived there while studying at the London School of Economics in the 1920s.

Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian-origin British spy, who worked as an undercover radio operator in Nazi-occupied France in 1943, was captured and killed in the Dachau concentration camp in 1944 at the age of 30, received another honour when a ‘blue plaque’ was installed outside the house in Bloomsbury where she lived.

Several Indians and members of the community received royal and other honours, including Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, who was presented the Alexander Dalrymple Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to Indian hydrography and across the wider Indian Ocean region.

Ravi Solanki, a doctor working on neurodegenerative diseases, was honoured by the Royal Academy of Engineering for exceptional achievement in tackling Covid-19, while Ranjitsinh Disale, an inspirational teacher in Maharashtra, won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize set up in partnership with Unesco by the Varkey Foundation.

Besides India emerging as the second biggest investor in the UK, the year also saw entrepreneur Karan Bilimoria elected president of the Confederation of British Industry, the representative body of 1.9 lakh UK companies employing nearly 7 million people.

114 AI Innovation LLP, a New Delhi-based artificial intelligence company, was among 10 global winners in a UK-US initiative that aims to find, fund and fast-track innovation and technology that gives advantage to military personnel and operations in the space domain.

Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, sons of an immigrant from Gujarat, acquired retail giant Asda (valued at £6.8 billion), months after a new report co-produced by the high commission highlighted the multi-billion-pound ‘diaspora effect’ in British business: over 65,000 companied are owned by British citizens of Indian origin.

As Johnson prepares to visit India in January and seek a free trade agreement, ministers and officials identified five sectors for closer cooperation in the post-Brexit UK: information and communications technology and services, food and drink, life sciences and chemicals.

Members of the Indian community also continued to feature in crime and convictions, while proceedings to extradite several individuals continued during the year, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Sanjeev Chawla (who was escorted to New Delhi).

Crime’s cross-country links were evident when the City of London Police hailed raids conducted by the CBI in six Indian cities from where 10 companies were defrauding UK nationals on the pretext of resolving “technical issues” on their computers, while Britain’s border officials seized 174,400 sildenafil tablets sourced from India.

On the cultural front, while the BBC’s six-part adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 tome ‘A Suitable Boy’ received mixed reviews, the London Fashion Week – in a first – showcased the magic of sari as models sashayed wearing saris from various parts of India, and the British Fashion Council appointed actor Priyanka Chopra as its new ambassador.

Mahatma Gandhi, who had close interaction with London and the British during his lifetime, continued to make news. His statues in London and Leicester became the focus of protests during the Black Lives Matter campaign. But an unnamed buyer surprised many by picking up Gandhi’s spectacles from his time in South Africa for £260,000 in a Bristol auction.

