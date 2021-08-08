Yediyurappa’s cabinet-rank facilities, perks to remain: govt

Hours after allowing 18 ministers from the previous government to retain their portfolios, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ordered that the former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will receive all facilities at par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

According to a notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), these perks will be applicable till the time chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office. As per the current protocols, apart from the salaries, a cabinet minister is entitled to a sumptuary allowance of ₹3 lakh per year, house rent of ₹1 lakh per month, fuel allowance for up to 1,000 liters per year, ₹10 lakh for purchase of furniture, vehicle facility with a limit of ₹21 lakh, free telephone connection at home and office among other things.

Officials in the know of the developments said that following this notification, Yediyurappa will continue to live in Cauvery, the official residence of the Karnataka chief minister.

“Congress-JD(S) government too had tried to give Cabinet-rank status to former chief minister Siddaramaiah. In Siddaramaiah’s case, the coalition government could not do it because it would be a conflict of interest since he was heading that committee (in 2018-19). Despite this, they let him stay in Cauvery. In the case of Yediyurappa ji, there is no such conflict of interest, since he is not holding any other office profit,” said senior BJP office-bearer.

A congress spokesperson said that the BJP’s decision to provide cabinet rank to Yediyurappa is a waste of taxpayer’s money. “In their attempt to settle internal party politics, they are wasting taxpayers’ money. When he isn’t part of the cabinet why are they spending lakhs of rupees on him,” asked the spokesperson, who didn’t want to be named.