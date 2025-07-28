Y-level security for ‘Udaipur Files' producer Amit Jani; he thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah
CRPF will now guard Amit Jani, who heads an outfit called ‘Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena’; Y-category security includes 8-11 personnel, including commandos
The Centre has granted Y-category armed security cover to 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' producer Amit Jani in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will now provide security to Jani. Y-category security includes a detail of 8 to 11 personnel, including commandos, to protect the individual around the clock.
Amit Jani thanked the central government for the security arrangement in a post on X. He said,"Heartfelt thanks to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for providing Y-category security from the Centre."
The producer was embroiled in controversy after the Delhi High Court ordered a stay on the release of the film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' on July 11, and producer Amit Jani stated that he would move to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.
'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.