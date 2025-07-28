Y-level security for ‘Udaipur Files' producer Amit Jani; he thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Centre has granted Y-category armed security cover to 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' producer Amit Jani in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. Amit Jani, producer of the movie on tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur in 2022.(X/@AmitJaniIND)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will now provide security to Jani. Y-category security includes a detail of 8 to 11 personnel, including commandos, to protect the individual around the clock.

Amit Jani thanked the central government for the security arrangement in a post on X. He said,"Heartfelt thanks to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for providing Y-category security from the Centre."

The producer was embroiled in controversy after the Delhi High Court ordered a stay on the release of the film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' on July 11, and producer Amit Jani stated that he would move to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.