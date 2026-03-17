New Delhi, With the countdown to International Day of Yoga 2026 having already begun, the Union Ayush Ministry has launched Yoga 365, a nationwide campaign aimed at moving beyond a single-day celebration to encourage sustained engagement and habit throughout the year. Yoga 365 launched to make yoga integral part of citizens' daily lives

The initiative to make yoga an integral part of citizens' daily lives was formally unveiled during the launch of Yoga Mahotsav-2026, which marked the 100-day countdown to the 2026 edition of IDY on March 13.

At the event held at Vigyan Bhawan here, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the wellness platform Habuild to offer free daily online yoga sessions.

"The Ministry of Ayush aims to take the spirit of that one-day celebration further transforming yoga into a daily practice. This vision has taken shape as Yoga 365, a nationwide campaign to make yoga an integral part of citizens' daily lives," Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

The minister further mentioned that India already has one of the highest levels of awareness about traditional wellness systems, but the real challenge lies in translating that awareness into consistent practice.

According to the National Sample Survey , awareness of traditional systems such as yoga stands at 95 per cent in rural India and 96 per cent in urban India, he said.

The NSS also found that at least one household member regularly practises yoga in around 1.1 crore households in rural India and around 1.4 crore households in urban India, he said.

Jadhav stressed, "This gap between awareness and practice is precisely what the Yoga 365 campaign seeks to bridge. Yoga is a powerful discipline for mental clarity, physical health and emotional balance.

"Through Yoga 365, our effort is to encourage people to integrate yoga into their daily routines so that wellness becomes a way of life rather than an occasional activity."

The minister underlined that while the global celebration of IDY has successfully created awareness, the next phase is about embedding yoga into everyday life across communities, institutions and workplaces.

The concept behind Yoga 365 is simple but ambitious move beyond a single-day celebration and encourage sustained engagement and habit throughout the year.

The campaign aims to mobilise communities through mission-mode outreach, promote behavioural change and integrate yoga into diverse spaces from schools and offices to neighbourhood groups and digital platforms.

The partnership with Habuild represents the campaign's first large-scale digital outreach. The platform will conduct free daily online yoga sessions, making guided practice accessible to people across geographies and fitness levels, ministry officials said.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, highlighted, "According to the NSS 79th Round, there is a massive untapped delta between the 96 per cent of urban Indians who know our systems and the smaller fraction who practice them daily. Yoga 365, along with the newly launched yoga protocols for non-communicable diseases, is designed to bridge this gap by making yoga more accessible, practical and relevant for everyday health."

Beyond digital sessions, Yoga 365 will serve as an umbrella campaign that connects multiple yoga-related initiatives of the Ministry of Ayush.

The strategy includes collaborations with institutions, corporate organisations, community groups and educational networks to expand daily practice opportunities.

Officials said the campaign will focus on large-scale citizen engagement, behaviour-change communication and institutional integration, ensuring yoga becomes a natural part of everyday routines.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Monalisa Dash, emphasised, "Yoga 365 represents an effort to build a culture of daily wellness across the country. By combining community engagement, digital platforms and institutional participation, the campaign aims to ensure that yoga reaches every household and becomes a sustainable lifestyle practice."

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