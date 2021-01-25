Yogi Adityanath announces slew of awards to mark UP Diwas

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday kick-started a three-day extravaganza to mark ‘UP Diwas’ by announcing ‘UP Gaurav Samman’ and a host of other schemes and awards. The CM said the fourth edition of the ‘UP Diwas’ will be celebrated as a mark of respect for the people of the state for their resilience, sense of teamwork and ability to perform in adversity.

Yogi also gave away several awards on the occasion - Laxmibai awards (to sportswomen) and Laxman awards (sportsmen), Gokul awards to milk producers, Vishwakarma awards to workers and artisans, scholarships to students, and also launched UP Geet (a song) sung by Kailash Kher.

He launched ‘Udyam Sarathi’ mobile app for employment and announced ‘Abhyudaya’ coaching centres to come up in the state soon for the benefit of youths to prepare for competitive exams.

Addressing the gathering at Avadh Shilpgram, Yogi said the strong resolve shown by the state during the Covid pandemic has been exemplary and a matter of pride.

“It came as no surprise that Uttar Pradesh received accolades from foreign countries and WHO for the commendable work done in Covid management. It was all due to teamwork and strong resolve of everyone involved in the fight against Covid,’’ he said.

Spelling out ‘Mission Rozgar’ for employment generation, Yogi said: “Four lakh youths have got government jobs during the last three-and-a-half years. Another 15 lakh were facilitated to get private jobs while 1.5 crore youths were added to employment through investment and about 15 crore youth got self-employment by way of various schemes of the Centre and the state.”

“This year the social welfare department has identified over 1.43 lakh youths who have excelled in various fields and has given them scholarships. From this year, we will be identifying three to five people who have given a new identity to the state in the country as well as globally, and we will be honoring them with the ‘UP Gaurav Samman,’ the CM said, adding that the ‘Vishwakarma Samman’ was instituted in the 2nd edition of UP Diwas.

Delving into history, Yogi said it was never celebrated despite the fact that on January 24, 1950, a notification was issued in this regard. He termed it ‘unfortunate’ that no previous government ever thought of glorifying the past of the state by celebrating the day.

On Covid vaccine, Yogi said: “Besides people of the country, we are also giving it to many countries like Brazil, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Bangladesh and others.”