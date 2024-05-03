Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress with 'Aurangzeb's jizya' jibe

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday compared the alleged Congress “proposal” of levying an inheritance tax with the ‘jizya tax’, which used to be imposed on the Hindu community during Mughal emperor Auranzeb's rule. Firozabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Yogi Adityanath claimed the Congress promised in its election manifesto that it would grant the minorities freedom to choose its food. He claimed the party was referring to eating beef.

“The majority of Indians say that we do not eat beef, but some people deliberately encourage cow slaughter to irritate them,” his press statement said.

Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress-SP alliance for proposing the imposition of inheritance tax. He likened this "proposal" to Aurangzeb's imposition of jizya tax on the Hindus, reported PTI.

The row over inheritance tax erupted after Sam Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, had spoken about inheritance tax in the US.

In Etah, Yogi Adityanath said that by bringing religion-based reservation, the Congress seeks to implement Taliban-like governance.

"By doing so, the Congress is maliciously attempting to sow division in the country once again. Beware of the alliance between the Congress and the SP. These parties aim to prioritise reservation for Muslims over backward castes and Scheduled Castes," he further said.

Yogi Adityanath also carried out a roadshow in Mainpuri. He accused the Congress of undermining reservation to Scheduled Castes, tribals, and backward castes.

"The SP-Congress alliance is part of a conspiracy aimed at dragging India back to slavery. These individuals are plotting to undermine the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, tribals, and backward castes, diverting it to the minorities," Adityanath said.

Last month, Yogi Adityanath said the Congress wants to impose Sharia law in the country.

"The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law," Yogi Adityanath had said in Amroha.

In another rally, he had accused the Congress of promoting cow slaughter.

With inputs from PTI