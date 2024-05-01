Yogi Adityanath says Congress trying to defame Sanatanis, foster caste divisions

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said post-independence, a “directionless” Congress party has now become leaderless too and the party’s strategy of Muslim appeasement had contributed to the country’s Partition. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said people are increasingly rallying behind the committed leadership of Prime Minister Modi under the banner of “Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar.” (FILE PHOTO)

“The Congress strategy of Muslim appeasement contributed to the country’s Partition. This exemplified how the Congress leadership had become subservient to individuals responsible for the Partition who denigrated India’s timeless culture and traditions,” he said at a press conference at his official residence before embarking on a Lok Sabha election campaign tour of Maharashtra.

“These individuals consistently disparaged India and its essence, causing irreparable harm,” he said while noting instances of how “certain Congress leaders disparaged India’s civilization, culture and Sanatan Dharma through malicious remarks.”

He recalled an incident during the UPA government where a senior Congress leader and former Union home minister “attempted to denigrate” India’s Sanatan culture by coining the term “saffron terrorism”.

He also said that the policies of the Congress contributed to the proliferation of Naxalism and terrorism within the nation.

“Under Modi’s leadership, significant strides have been made in resolving the challenges of terrorism and Naxalism and extremism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as unrest in the Northeast, have been effectively contained,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“During the UPA government, approximately 115-120 districts across 17 states were grappling with Naxalite violence. This led to widespread disorder and instability in the country,” Adityanath said.

He attributed this to the Congress’s lack of resolve in combating terrorism, Naxalism and extremism and added that there had been notable progress in this regard in the last 10 years.

“Naxalism is now confined to only a few districts in select states and, with continued efforts, it will soon be eradicated from those remaining areas too,” he said.

“The Congress is jeopardising the nation’s security through malicious attempts to defame Sanatanis, exploit them, and foster caste divisions,” he said,

He noted a widespread shift in public sentiment, with people increasingly rallying behind the committed leadership of Prime Minister Modi under the banner of ‘Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar.’

“Under leadership of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Article 370, the root cause of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated. This step seamlessly integrated Jammu and Kashmir into the nation’s developmental mainstream. Similarly, efforts to quell extremism and unrest in the Northeast have successfully brought these regions into the national fold,” he added.

He said Modi will secure a commanding victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and added that his third term will be pivotal for India’s progress.