After 'Sharia' dig, Yogi Adityanath launches 'right to eat beef' attack at Congress

The Congress party wants to provide minorities the right to eat beef, claimed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. He claimed "these shameless people" want to hand over cows into the hands of butchers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(File photo)

Addressing an election rally in Moradabad, Yogi Adityanath said the party wants to give minorities the liberty to eat food of their choice, which meant "they are talking about allowing cow slaughter".

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini for the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

Yogi Adityanath said the Congress will snatch away "stridhan" (women's gold ornaments) and distribute them among Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge of "inheritance tax", he claimed the Congress has promised “X-ray of people's property.”

"This means that if somebody has four rooms in his home, two of those will be taken away by them. Not only this, the Congress says that it will take possession of women's jewellery, the country will never accept this," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said the Congress had tried to give SC/ST/OBC reservation in Karnataka to Muslims. He claimed the party will give 6 percent reservation to Muslims from the quota of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Referring to reports that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were planning an Ayodhya visit, Yogi Adityanath claimed they used to question the existence of Lord Ram.

"When they had a government, they used to question the existence of Lord Ram. But the deity is for everybody. This is an example of their double standards," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath claimed the Congress wanted to impose Sharia law on the country.

"The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law," Yogi Adityanath had said in Amroha.

With inputs from PTI