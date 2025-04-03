Yogi Adityanath calls Waqf Board ‘land mafia’, accuses it of land encroachments

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of encroaching on public and historical lands across the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi, Amit Shah for robust action against the Waqf board.(PTI)

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Adityanath warned that the Waqf board's "arbitrary claims" over public properties and historical sites would no longer be tolerated.

"Those who are loyal to the nation will always find their path ahead," he said.

The chief minister claimed that the Waqf Board's actions resembled those of a "land mafia."

"The Waqf Board had been making baseless claims over lands across cities. Even during the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, they declared that the event's land belonged to them. We had to ask -has the Waqf Board become a land mafia?" Adityanath quirked.

He emphasised that under his government, such encroachments had been removed, and mafias had been driven out of Uttar Pradesh.

"Encroachments were made in the name of Waqf at various places, including the sacred land associated with Nishad Raj. But this will not be allowed to continue. A grand and divine Kumbh Mela was organised despite their objections," he said.

The BJP leader's comment comes hours after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing political furore over the amendments. The bill was later introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi, Shah for Waqf Amendment Bill?

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for taking legislative action against the alleged irregularities of the Waqf Board.

"We are grateful to the prime minister and the home minister for ensuring that the Waqf Board's arbitrary practices are curbed. A crucial act addressing this issue has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and will now be cleared in the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

Adityanath’s remarks came during his visit to Prayagraj, where he inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to Lord Ram and King Nishadraj, marking the birth anniversary of the latter, a close companion of Lord Ram.

(with PTI inputs)