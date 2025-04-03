What is Waqf: Explained in 4 simple points

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday after an 12-hour-long debate, with 288 members voting for it and 232 voting against. The hours-long debate saw the ruling NDA defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim". The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and others in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Waqf amendment bill.(Sansad TV)

Track live updates on Waqf bill discussion in Rajya Sabha here.

Here's a look at the Waqf law:

History of the concept

The word “waqf” has its origin in the Arabic word “waqufa,” meaning to detain or to hold or to tie up.

Waqf, in Islamic law, refers to a charitable endowment where an individual dedicates property for religious or philanthropic purposes.

Once designated as waqf, the property cannot be transferred through inheritance, sold or given away.

Waqf structure

Three key parties in the waqf structure:

The wāqif is the founder who establishes the waqf, either through a written declaration or by verbally expressing their intent to dedicate the property.

The beneficiaries, referred to as mawqūf ‘alayh, are those who benefit from the waqf.

The mutawalli, or trustee, who is responsible for managing the waqf.

Origin of law in India

The origins of waqf law in India can be traced back to the pre-colonial era, where Islamic rulers and nobles frequently endowed properties for religious and charitable purposes.

In pre-colonial India, Hindus and Muslims followed their personal laws in family affairs while the judicial system was based on customs governing communities and different walks of life.

The British political system replaced this system with a uniform judiciary. Waqf cases were frequently brought before the Privy Council from various Muslim-populated regions within the British Empire.

The British legal system refused to recognise family waqf as a legitimate institution in the late 19th century.

Such waqf remained invalid for two decades before the promulgation of the Mussalman Wakf Validating Act in 1913.

How it has evolved after independence

In 1954, the Waqf Act was enacted to provide a comprehensive framework for the registration, management and supervision of waqf properties across the country.

This law was subsequently repealed and replaced by the Waqf Act of 1955, which is the current governing legislation. The 2013 amendments further strengthened the authority of the waqf board while introducing stringent measures to curb illegal alienation of waqf properties.

The 1955 act outlines several key provisions regarding the delineation of waqf properties, the creation of state waqf boards and the establishment of the central waqf council.

The act mandates that every state must appoint a survey commissioner to identify and delineate waqf properties. These are recorded in the state’s official gazette, and a list is maintained by the state waqf board.

The Act establishes waqf boards in every state and Union territory. These boards are statutory bodies responsible for the general administration of waqf properties within their jurisdiction.

The act also establishes the Central Waqf Council, a national-level advisory body under the ministry of minority affairs.