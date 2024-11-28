Waqf Act: Give us audience at earliest possible time, says Mirwaiz to parliamentary panel

Muttaheda Majlis-e-Ulama(MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, a conglomerate of some 46 religious bodies and Islamic education institutions led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday wrote to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 2024. Moderate Hurriyat chairman and chief priest of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

The body has once again reached out to Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the joint committee on Waqf Amendment Bill anticipating a positive response and hoped for an expedited meeting to ensure that the community’s perspectives are considered in revising the Waqf Act, 2024.

“These amendments have sparked significant concerns and anxiety within the community due to their potential impact on religious, social and charitable institutions,” the MMU led by Mirwaiz said in a statement.

The MMU emphasised the critical nature of these amendments, which could “undermine the autonomy and fundamental purpose” of Waqf properties.

“The organisation believes that the proposed changes could have far-reaching implications on the welfare and self-governance of the Muslim community in the region,” it said.

On August 8, the central government proposed a Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, triggering protests and concerns from several opposition members pointing out the bill’s potential impact on the federal structure and its “encroachment on religious autonomy”. The government claimed that the bill will benefit ordinary Muslims, including women and children. After the backlash, the Centre proposed sending the bill to a joint parliamentary committee, before which the bill is now under consideration.

Earlier, the MMU had written to JPC in September urging to reject the proposed amendments to Waqf Act, 1995 calling them against the interest of the Muslim community.

In the fresh letter addressed to Jagdambika Pal, the MMU reiterated the importance of timely dialogue. “Considering the gravity of the situation and its potential impact on the community, we once again request you to give us an audience at the earliest possible time,” said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the patron of MMU and chief priest of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.

He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir, being a Muslim-majority state, requires its concerns to be heard and addressed thoughtfully. “J&K is a Muslim majority state and it is imperative that our point of view on this very crucial matter be heard and taken into consideration . The proposed amendments, as outlined in our previous correspondence, pose serious challenges to the autonomy and purpose of Waqf properties,” the letter said.