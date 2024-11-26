Two arrested after violence erupts over Waqf land claim near Dargah in Etah

At least two individuals were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday following a violent altercation over a disputed plot of land near the Dargah in Jalesar town of Etah. The clash, which erupted on Sunday, was triggered by claims that the land was Waqf property. The clash, which erupted on Sunday, was triggered by claims that the land was Waqf property. (Sourced)

According to Nitish Garg, circle officer of Jalesar, the dispute revolved around a private 18-bigha plot of land. “The land is separate from the Dargah committee’s property, and the owners were constructing a boundary wall on Sunday. Some individuals objected, claiming it was Waqf property,” he explained. This disagreement escalated into stone pelting, leaving several injured.

Police swiftly intervened, bringing the situation under control with a heavy presence of force. “The violence was quelled on Sunday, and the situation remained peaceful on Monday. We continue to monitor the area,” said Garg.

Senior superintendent of police Shyam Narain Singh added that drone surveillance is being conducted to monitor the situation, and additional forces have been deployed. “Those involved in the violence are being identified through video footage,” Singh stated.

Singh clarified that the disputed land had been demarcated on November 6 in the presence of the new Dargah committee members. “Sufficient time of 15 days was given to file the objection but none came and the owners, Anil Upadhyay and his associates, a private party began constructing the boundary wall at noon on Sunday. It was around 5 pm when the accused arrived, damaged the wall, and sparked the violence,” the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered against 16 named and approximately 70 to 80 unidentified individuals involved in the incident, Singh added. The two arrested individuals, Rafiq and Farman aka Bunty, were presented in court and sent to jail, informed Garg.