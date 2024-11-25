'No option for Muslim community, but to fight back': Siddaramaiah's political secretary Naseer Ahmed on Waqf bill

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, on Monday said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board along with scholars and leaders from the Muslim community would oppose the amendment to the Waqf Bill, which the central government is trying to introduce in the winter session of Parliament. Naseer Ahmed, Karnataka Chief Minister's political secretary.

He said that the Muslim community wasn't left with any other option but to fight against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

"All India Muslim personal law board's meeting is being held in Karnataka. Scholars from Delhi Muslim Personal Law Board will also hold a two-day conference to discuss the bill which the central government is trying to enforce on the Muslim community in India," Naseer Ahmed told ANI.

"We being the representatives of the minorities and Muslim community in India. We are all asking the Central Government to have a discussion over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Along with the government, the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) is also trying to impose instead of supporting the Muslim community in this legal barrier," Ahmed added.

Ahmed, also a Congress MLC, stated that the central government have formed one JPC and it only includes leaders from their faction who are working against the interests of the Muslim community in India.

"The central government which is adamant to bring this amendment to the working law is not considering the opinions and the issues which are related to the Muslim community," he said.

"This is why today in Bengaluru the All India Muslim personal law Board members from Delhi have called an important meeting to discuss the future course of action if at all the Central government tries to impose and enforce the law on the minority community," the Congress leader added.

He further said all the stakeholders of the minority community will participate in the meeting and discuss how we can force the central government to take back the decision instead of enforcing amendments on the Muslim community, the political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

There are several other issues which will be discussed in the meeting including mosque survey, lynchings, religious freedom and uniform civil code he said.

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20.

(With ANI inputs)

