CM Yogi Adityanth's message to Muslims: ‘Roads not meant for namaz; learn from Maha Kumbh’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday defended his administration's warning to Muslims against offering namaz on streets, saying roads are meant for the movement of traffic. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus.(ANI)

In an interview with news agency PTI, the BJP leader told Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus who took part in the massive Maha Kumbh Mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, or abduction. This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," Adityanath said.

The BJP leader rejected the criticism of any discrimination against Muslims, a charge he often faces due to his hardline Hindutva views and image.

He said Muslims constitute 20 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, but their share is 35-40 per cent among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

UP CM on 'bulldozer justice model'

Adityanath said his popular "bulldozer justice model", which is now being adopted by other states as a show of justice despite frequent questions over its legality, was a necessity rather than an achievement.

"It seems to me that we have shown how it can be used in a better way," the UP CM said.

He claimed that none of the adverse Supreme Court observations against bulldozer action relates to his state, adding the apex court has in fact appreciated the guidelines adopted by Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath on Waqf property issue

On the ongoing Waqf board issue, Adityanath said the Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as "loot khasot" (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if the Waqf board has done any welfare work like this despite having enough properties.

"Forget about the entire society; have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims?" he asked.

"Waqf has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law), the UP leader said.